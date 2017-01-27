Driver in fatal wreck charged with OWI

Charges will be filed against Rocky McMurray as the result of a fatal motor vehicle accident Tuesday evening, Jan. 24, said Dearborn Ohio Counties Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Deddens.

McMurray, 47, Moores Hill, will be charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Resulting in Death, a Level 4 Felony, and Reckless Homicide, a Level 5 Felony, she said. A Level 4 Felony carries a penalty of two to 12 years in prison.

McMurray was driving east on Sparta Pike near Ind. 350 when his vehicle crossed the road's center into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by Steven Ahaus, 48, Moores Hill, according to Indiana State Police. The vehicles collided nearly head-on.

Ahaus sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, said ISP. McMurray, who suffered internal injuries, tested over twice the legal limit for alcohol on a preliminary breath test at the scene, according to ISP.

Deddens thanked the law enforcement and emergency responders for their work in responded to and investigating the crime, and, in particular, ISP, the Dearborn County Sheriff's Department, and Moores Hill Fire and EMS.