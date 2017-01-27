Former cop gets 1 year jail for vote fraud

After 14 years as a police officer, Lowell “Ross” Colen has become a convicted felon and been sentenced to a year in jail and 185 days probation.

Colen, a Rising Sun Police officer for 10 years before his resignation Dec. 1, pleaded guilty Friday, Nov. 4, to four counts of Vote Fraud, a Level 6 Felony. Friday, Jan. 27, Ohio County Circuit Court Judge James Humphrey pronounced sentence: 1 year incarceration and 185 days probation on each of the four felonies, to be served concurrently (at the same time.)

Colen, however, won't report to the Ohio County Sheriff to begin serving that sentence until Monday, May 1.

For details, see the news story in the online or print edition of the Tuesday, Jan. 31, Journal-Press.