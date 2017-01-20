Help sought with Walmart theft

Staff Report

Aurora police are asking the public to assist with their investigation of a theft at about 1:16 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Walmart Supercenter, 100 Sycamore Estates Drive, Aurora.

An unidentified white man with buzz-cut dark hair and wearing jeans and a greenish coat over a light colored hoodie stole property valued at $105 and ran from the business, said Aurora Police Department.

The suspect was seen running behind Walmart in a wooded area towards Gold Star Chili, which is located on Florence Drive, Lawrenceburg.

Police searched the area in an attempt to locate and apprehend the suspect. A coat matching the description of that worn by the suspect was located in the men’s restroom at the Chipotle restaurant.

A vehicle believed to be connected with this incident is described as a light-colored passenger vehicle, unknown make and model.