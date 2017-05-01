RIVER TOWN BOYS 1ST ROUND POSTPONED

AURORA - Boys varsity first round games in the River Town Classic high school basketball tournament have been postponed from tonight (Thursday) because of school closings due to winter weather.

The two contests will move to Friday, with Switzerland County taking on host South Dearborn at 6 p.m., followed by defending champion Lawrenceburg vs. Rising Sun at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Subsequent tournament rounds for both the boys and girls brackets also will be pushed back.

Girls and boys consolation finals both will be played Saturday afternoon, with the girls game tipping off at 12 noon, followed by the boys at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Girls and boys championships will be Saturday night at South Dearborn, starting at 6 and 8 p.m., respectively.

River Town Classic cheerleading competition will be held between the two championship contests Saturday night.

River Town JV Classic finals also will move from Saturday morning to Monday night, Jan. 9, at Lawrenceburg, with the girls at 6 p.m. and boys championship at approximately 7:15 p.m.