BOWLING SIGNS WITH CCU FOOTBALL

Lawrenceburg High School first team All-State running back Austin Bowling (seated right) signed an NAIA letter of intent Tuesday to continue his football and academic careers this fall at Cincinnati Christian University. Seated to his left is dad Jim Bowling, a former East Central football standout. Standing, from left, are LHS head coach Ryan Knigga and CCU assistant coaches Nate Johnson and Adam Cokonougher. Former Cincinnati Bengal David Fulcher is head coach of CCU's Eagles. (Kaitlyn Whalen)