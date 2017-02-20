SPORTS THIS WEEK 02-21
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21
H.S. Boys Basketball
South Dearborn at Franklin County (Brookville) (Varsity & Reserve), 6 p.m.
H.S. Swimming/Diving
IHSAA Boys Diving Regional at Bloomington North (Qualifiers from Castle, Columbus North, Floyd Central, Franklin Community and Jasper sectionals), 6 p.m.
Jr. High Girls Basketball
Batesville at Sunman-Dearborn Red (St. Leon) (7th & 8th), 5:30 p.m.
Connersville at South Dearborn (Aurora) (8th only), 5:30 p.m.
South Dearborn at Batesville St. Louis (7th only), 6 p.m.
Jr. High Wrestling
Greendale at Milan, 5:30 p.m.
South Dearborn at Brookville, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
Jr. High Girls Basketball
Greendale at Milan (7th & 8th), 5:30 p.m.
Lawrenceburg St. Lawrence at South Dearborn (Aurora) (7th only), 5:30 p.m.
South Dearborn at Batesville St. Louis (8th only), 6 p.m.
Sunman-Dearborn Red at Brookville (7th & 8th), 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23
H.S. Boys Basketball
Oldenburg Academy at Lawrenceburg (Varsity & Reserve), 6 p.m.
Southwestern (Hanover) at South Dearborn (Aurora) (Varsity & Reserve), 6 p.m.
Jr. High Girls Basketball
Greendale at St. Lawrence (Lawrenceburg) (7th & 8th), 5:30 p.m.
Rising Sun at Sunman-Dearborn Black (St. Leon) (7th & 8th), 5:30 p.m.
Jr. High Wrestling
South Dearborn at Milan, 5:30 p.m.
Sunman-Dearborn at Batesville, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24
H.S. Boys Basketball
East Central at Greensburg (Varsity & Reserve), 6 p.m.
H.S. Swimming/Diving
IHSAA Boys State Finals Swim Preliminaries at Indiana University Natatorium (IUPUI), Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25
H.S. Swimming/Diving
IHSAA Boys State Finals at Indiana University Natatorium (IUPUI), Indianapolis, Diving Prelims & Semis 9 a.m., Consolations & Finals All Events 1 p.m.
Jr. High Wrestling
South Dearborn Middle School Invitational (Aurora), First Round 8 a.m.
Sunman-Dearborn at Union County Invitational (Liberty), First Round 9 a.m.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27
Jr. High Girls Basketball
Greensburg at South Dearborn (Aurora) (8th only), 5:30 p.m.
Sunman-Dearborn Red at Milan (7th & 8th), 5:30 p.m.