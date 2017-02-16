79th Annual

IHSAA WRESTLING STATE FINALS

Friday-Saturday, February 17-18, 2017

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Session 1 | Friday | First Round, 6 pm ET

Session 2 | Saturday | Quarterfinals, 9:30 am ET, Semifinals to follow

Session 3 | Saturday | Consolations, 5 pm ET & Finals, 7:30 pm ET

Two hundred twenty-four wrestlers in all, 16 in each of the 14 weight classes, will begin first round competition Friday at 6 pm ET.

First-round winners will return to wrestle on Saturday with quarterfinal action, beginning at 9:30 am ET, and semifinal matches to follow after all weight classes have concluded.

Consolation bouts begin at 5 pm ET and championship matches under the spotlight are scheduled for 7:30 pm ET.

Team scoring will begin with Friday night’s preliminary matches. Scoring will go to eight places and, additionally, two (2) advancement points will be awarded per match for a championship bracket victory while one (1) point is earned for advancement in the consolation bracket.

Finally, points will be awarded to the top eight place-winners: 1st place: 16 points; 2nd place: 12 points; 3rd place: 9 points; 4th place: 7 points; 5th place: 5 points; 6th place: 3 points; 7th place: 2 points; 8th place: 1 point.

Six defending or former state champions are part of this year’s field, led by Lowell senior Colton Cummings who will attempt to become the 36th wrestler in state history and first from his school with at least three state crowns. He is 25-2 on the season and competing in the 126 pound class after winning the 113 title last year and the 106 crown in 2015.

One hundred twelve (112) schools will be represented at this weekend’s state finals, with Brownsburg’s and Portage’s eight qualifiers and seven each from Indianapolis Cathedral and Yorktown leading the way.

Chesterton and Yorktown led the state with four semistate champions each last weekend.

Warren Central is the defending state champion after winning its second crown in school history a year ago (also 1980).

Warriors of head coach Jim Tonte, who became the first coach to lead two different schools to the state title (also Perry Meridian in 2011, 2012, 2013), have two entries this weekend including 195 pound semistate winner and last year’s state runner-up Tristen Tonte (36-1) and semistate runner-up at 113 pounds Skylour Turner (30-5).

TELEVISION & VIDEOSTREAM

Saturday night’s state championship bouts will air live on Fox Sports Indiana beginning at 7:30 pm ET, with the following hosts of the telecast:

Play-by-Play - Mark Jaynes

Color Analyst - Mike Goebel

Mat Reporter - Greg Rakestraw

Friday night’s first round and all of Saturday’s quarterfinal, semifinal and consolation matches will be videostreamed live at TrackWrestling.com via subscription fee.

TWITTER

Follow us @IHSAA1 and use hashtag #IHSAA

STATE CHAMPIONS IN THE FIELD (6)

113: Asa Garcia (10) Avon | 2016 champ at 106.

126: Colton Cummings (12) Lowell | 2016 champ at 113; 2015 champ at 106.

132: Jeremiah Reitz (12) Griffith | 2014 champion at 106; 2016 runner-up at 120.

145: Brayton Lee (11) Brownsburg | 2016 champ at 138.

152: Joe Lee (11) Evansville Mater Dei | 2016 champ at 145; 2015 runner-up at 138.

220: Mason Parris (11) Lawrenceburg | 2016 champ at 220.

UNDEFEATED WRESTLERS IN THE FIELD (18)

106: Brayden Curtis (10) Yorktown (39-0).

113: Asa Garcia (10) Avon (38-0).

126: Graham Rooks (11) Columbus East (42-0).

132: Jeremiah Reitz (12) Griffi th (36- 0).

145: Brayton Lee (11) Brownsburg (42-0).

145: Boone Welliever (12) Southmont (40-0).

152: Kyle Hatch (12) Warsaw (47-0).

152: Joe Lee (11) Evansville Mater Dei (32-0).

160: Alston Bane (12) Richmond (47- 0).

182: Lucas Davison, 11) Chesterton (38-0).

195: Andrew Davison (12) Chesterton (38-0).

195: Kyle Shaffer (12) South Putnam (46-0).

220: Gunnar Larson (12) Avon (39-0).

220: Corbin Maddox (12) Daleville (47-0)

220: Mason Parris (11) Lawrenceburg (49-0).

285: Evan Ellis (12) Eastern (Greentown) (42-0).

285: Isaiah McWilliams (11) South Bend Washington (46-0).

285: Wade Ripple (12) Mt. Vernon (45-0).