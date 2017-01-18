ARCC takes on Parkinson’s disease

The Aurora Recreation Community Center is offering an exercise program for area residents with Parkinson’s disease.

The program, developed by Rock Steady Boxing of Indianapolis, is pioneering new avenues to treat patients with Parkinson’s.

While there currently is no cure for the disease, extensive research has shown marked improvement in motion, movement, balance and flexibility in patients who have participated in the Rock Steady Boxing program, said Elise Smith, ARCC manager and ACE certified personal trainer.

Smith recently was trained and certified by Rock Steady Boxing. The class is offered Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. Anyone interested should call 812-926-2311.