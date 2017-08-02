Bank account set up for fire victims

MainSource Bank donated $500 and opened an account at its Batesville bank location to help the victims in need after a Batesville fire Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Monetary donations can be made to the account at MainSource Bank or through the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/families-homeless-due-to-fire.

The donated money will be used by the local Batesville Resource Center and Food Pantry to provide financial assistance to the families as they look to find permanent housing, replace lost items and buy necessary essentials that were destroyed in the fire.

MainSource Bank will be accepting donations into the account on behalf of the families affected in this fire. There are two Batesville MainSource Bank locations: 1053 SR 229 N and 114 State Road East 46, Batesville, IN. You may reach either office at 1-812-933-5791.