Bar Association sponsors Talk to a Lawyer program

The Indiana State Bar Association will sponsor “Talk to a Lawyer Today,” a pro bono program to provide free legal assistance to the underserved on Monday, Jan. 16, as an annual tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The program is an opportunity for attorneys statewide to offer free legal consultations to members of the general public who might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.

Established in 2002, “Talk to a Lawyer Today” is expected to have more than 200 attorneys providing 10 to 15 minute consultations to answer general questions and offer legal information for those who utilize this service.

In addition to numerous walk-in site locations across the state, a statewide hotline for both English and Spanish-speaking callers will be available by calling 1.800.266.2581 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a comprehensive list of all of the walk-in site locations, as well as information about the hotlines, please visit www.inbar.org.

