Blight site offer on agenda

The Moores Hill Redevelopment board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, to discuss a request to purchase a property that was part of the federal Blight Elimination Program, said town clerk-treasurer Andrea Hornberger.

The building at 16609 East St., Moores Hill, was demolished and the site cleared as part of the BEP, but the site has not yet been appraised. By law, the town will not be able to sell it for less than the average of two appraisals.

The meeting will be in the town hall/senior citizen center at 14552 Main St., Moores Hill. The redevelopment board consists of Ray Rodmaker, Paul Grimsley, Lanny Dell, Hornberger, Lynn Allen and John Case.

