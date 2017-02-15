Chamber members, time to get energized

Get energized!

Each year the Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce helps you get out of your winter funk and back into the swing of business.

This year is no exception!

The Get Energized! Luncheon, presented by Duke Energy, is slated for Thursday, March 2, at the Dearborn Country Club, and will feature an educational, inspiring talk from executives with the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

News recently broke of the transformative investment Amazon will make at the airport, and the expected impact on Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio economies.

The program is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The $25 price for Chamber members includes lunch.

Call 812-537-0814, or visit www.dearborncountychamber.org to register.