There is open-gym basketball every Monday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Washington Baptist Church’s Christian Life Center for men and women ages 13 and over.

The gym is next to the church at 5496 E. U.S. 50 in Elrod.

Brian Dempsey can be contacted with any questions at pastorbrianwbc@gmail.com or 1-812-654-3387.