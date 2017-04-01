Council, BOW set agendas

The City of Greendale Board of Works will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the city administration building, 500 Ridge Ave. Agenda items include State Line /U.S. 50 project , Valley Woods substation, water plant automation, Oberting Road force main replacement, Valley Woods and Oberting Road culvert pipes, MGP contract with SDRSD, project update and any and all other matters that come before the board.

Council will meet at 7 p.m.

Agenda items include audience comments, department reports, Ordinance 2017-1 amending 2016-16 (Non-Union Employees), 231 Park Grove – sale of real estate and any and all other matters that come before the board.

