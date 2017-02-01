DCH sets meeting for foundation

The Dearborn County Hospital Foundation will host its annual/first quarter meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, at noon in the hospital’s Ohio Room. All contributors to the Foundation in 2016, life members and major donors are invited.

Reservations may be made by calling 812-537-8190 or 800-676-5572, ext. 8190, by Tuesday, Jan. 17. The cost of the luncheon is $12 per person. Individuals unable to attend lunch are welcome to attend the business portion of the meeting.

The Foundation accepts private and corporate contributions on behalf of the hospital. It is governed by a volunteer board of directors, which is comprised of 11 business and civic leaders.

The Foundation allocates funds for a variety of hospital projects and programs including healthcare scholarships and grant/loans.