Dillsboro offices closed for holidays

The Dillsboro Utility office will be closed from noon Thursday, Dec. 22, through Monday, Dec. 26, re-opening Tuesday, Dec. 27. The office also will be closed Monday, Jan. 1.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 2, new utility office hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Assistance outside of these hours is available through the voice menu at 812-432-3243. Payments may be made through the town website, www.townofdillsboro.com.