Do Not Call registration set for 2017

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill today announced the first of four Do Not Call registration deadlines in 2017 as part of a new telephone privacy campaign aimed at protecting Hoosiers from phone scams – “Do Not Call/Do Not Answer.”

Indiana residents have until Feb. 21 to register their information with the Office of the Indiana Attorney General “Do Not Call” list. This step will help you avoid calls from telemarketers beginning April 1.

“Nobody has time for unwanted phone calls soliciting unwanted goods and services,” Hill said. “Register your phone number on our Do Not Call list and limit the ridiculous phone calls that interrupt dinner with your family, pull you away from important meetings at work and distract you while you’re driving.”

“Do Not Call/Do Not Answer is an easy concept. Sign up for the Do Not Call list and lessen your chances of being contacted by a telemarketer. Then, if you still have unknown numbers calling, do not answer,” Hill said. “If the phone call is that important, the caller will leave a voicemail, or better yet that person will text you. Don’t subject yourself to the sort of vulnerability that comes with scammers trying to swindle you over the phone, demanding credit card numbers or private information. If you don’t know the number, just don’t answer.”

Do Not Call list registration is free for Indiana residents and available for residential land lines, wireless numbers, prepaid wireless numbers used primarily in Indiana, and voice over internet protocols (VOIP) better known as “robocalls”.

Registration secures your phone number’s spot on the Do Not Call list unless you move or change any of your personal information. Do Not Call list registration deadlines occur every three months beginning Feb. 21. You may register your information with the office’s Do Not Call list at any time; however, you will likely receive calls from telemarketers until the list is once again available to telemarketers.

For example, if you miss the first registration deadline on Feb. 21, you may still register on Feb. 22 however, your number won’t be on the Do Not Call list belonging to telemarketers until July 1. This is why it’s important to register by Feb. 21, ensuring your number will be on the list effective April 1.

If you have been contacted by someone attempting to scam you over the phone, please visit IndianaConsumer.com or call 1-800-382-5516.