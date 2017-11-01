Educators can apply for grant

Applications for the 2017 Dearborn County Retired Teachers’ $500 Educator Grant/Award are now available at area schools. The retired teachers wish to encourage innovative and creative teaching projects which engage the students in higher level thinking.

Any teacher may submit an application for consideration or any administrator can nominate a deserving student-based project.

Applications are due by March 1 and should be mailed to Betty Bourquein, Dearborn County Retired Teachers Foundation, 331 Abby Lane, Batesville, IN 47006.