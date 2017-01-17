Enter winter fun giveaway

The Dearborn County Convention, Visitor & Tourism Bureau is kicking off the start of the winter travel season with the Winter Fun Giveaway, a four-week Facebook promotion featuring a selection of

Southeast Indiana prize giveaways, including dining and attraction gift cards, a brewery experience, overnight at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Lawrenceburg and more.

The free contest will showcase the many things visitors can see and do in the region, with weekly themes including Perfect Winter Fun, Aurora Nights, Winter Fun Getaway for Two, and Be My Valentine.

The contest will take place every Tuesday through Feb. 7. Go to www.facebook.com/visitsoutheastindiana. There is one entry per week. You must be 21 years of age to participate.

The prize for the week of Jan. 17 is an Aurora Nights prize pack, including a $75 gift card to Third and Main Historic Restaurant and a $50 gift card to Great Crescent Brewery It will be awarded Jan. 24.

To learn more about things to see and do in Southeast Indiana this winter, log on to www.visitsoutheastindiana.com.