Covington police are trying to locate the family of a James Daniel Brewer who was found deceased Tuesday, Dec. 20, under the 12th Street Bridge in Covington, said Covington Det. Adam Yhl.

Brewer, who was born March 11, 1969, was friends with Kentucky resident Rick Schultz’s son. Schultz said Brewer might have family in Dearborn County, Ind.

Anyone with information may call Yhl at 829-292-2275.