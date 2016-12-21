Free coats available during giveaway

Free coats, some brand new and some gently used, will be given away Saturday, Jan. 7, to anyone who needs one.

Sponsored by St. Vincent de Paul and the Aurora Knights of Columbus No. 2111, the coat giveaway will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Mary Activity Center. 214 Fifth St., Aurora.

Because needy children receive coats and other clothing through Register Publication’s Warm the Children, the giveaway provides mostly adult coats, for both men and women. There are a few used children’s coats, however.