Frye hosts first responder breakfast

State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, invites first responders to breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Aurora Fire Department, 5950 Dutch Hallow Road

Aurora.

Frye will be available to visit with members of law enforcement, fire, EMS and public safety personnel from House District 67 to gather ideas and provide an update on the 2017 legislative session.

A free breakfast will be served. RSVP by emailing statereprandyfrye@gmail.com.

Frye represents part of Dearborn County and all of Ohio County.