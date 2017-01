The City of Greendale Planning Commission will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the city building, 500 Ridge Ave., to review the Kelsey Chevrolet used car facility landscaping plan as well as discuss the City of Greendale sign code. The Commission will also elect 2017 officers.

The city zoning appeals meeting will follow at 7 p.m. to elect the BZA officers.