Greendale board sets agendas

The City of Greendale Board of Works will meet at 6 p.m Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the City Administration Building, 500 Ridge Ave.

Agenda items include Valley Woods substation, water plant automation, Oberting Road force main replacement, Valley Woods and Oberting road culvert pipes, MGP Contract with SDRSD, project update and any and all other matters that come before the board.

The Department of Unsafe Buildings will hold a public hearing at 6:45 p.m. at the City Administration Building, 500 Ridge Ave., regarding: 72 Ridge Avenue.

All interested parties are invited to attend.

Council will meet at 7 p.m. Agenda items include audience comments, department report, Resolution providing for the Transfer of Appropriations within the 2016 General Fund, Motor Vehicle Highway Fund and Riverboat Fund iv, Ordinance Establishing a Fixed Asset Policy, Amendment to GMS Ch 155 & 156 with regard to Signs, water tank property, Resolution creating a Policy for Requests for Financial Assistance and any and all other matters that come before the board.