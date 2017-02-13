Ivy Tech supports community organizations

Ivy Tech Community College will celebrate its 6th annual Ivy Tech Days of Service, which will take place February 12 through February 18 in all regions statewide. Students, faculty and staff are invited to participate in hands-on service projects that have been organized with community and not-for-profit organizations around the state.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for students, faculty and staff to come together to serve others, support community organizations, and to learn more about the resources available in their local communities,” said Dr. Carey Treager Huber, assistant vice president for student and career development, Ivy Tech Community College. “Each campus will partner with service organizations in their community to provide projects for students, faculty and staff to complete together.”

Regional projects and/or volunteer locations includes the Southeast Region of Ivy Tech. Service projects will be conducted at Safe Passages of Indiana, Professional Clothing Drive, and House of Hope Food Pantry

A summary of all the various projects occurring across the college can be found at www.ivytech.edu/daysofservice. View photos and updates from the various events on social media using #ivyservice and #ivytechgivesback.

Ivy Tech Community College is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana.

It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering affordable degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its community along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana.

It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.