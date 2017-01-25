Learn how to run for office

Indiana Farm Bureau will be facilitating another session of its political Campaign School Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 at the Farm Bureau’s headquarters in downtown Indianapolis. INFB’s nonpartisan course is a two-day comprehensive overview covering all aspects of running for elected office.

“Our Campaign School teaches prospective candidates, their spouses and campaign managers how to identify and turn out voters, raise money, interact with the media and much more,” said Katrina Hall, INFB’s director of public policy. “Anyone interested in running for office, working on a campaign or simply learning more about the process should sign up for our school.”

The course is taught by INFB staff members who have either run for office or have worked on numerous federal, state and local campaigns. The value of their instruction was strongly reflected last fall as 75 percent of INFB’s 2016 campaign school graduates who appeared on the general election ballot won their races.

“The 2018 midterm elections are right around the corner,” said Hall. “Individuals wanting to run and win need to begin their preparations now. INFB’s Campaign School is an excellent place for them to start.”

Hall added that whether someone is running for county commissioner or Congress, the same fundamentals apply, and although candidates and issues will change, the proven methods for running a competitive and ultimately successful campaign remain the same.

For cost and registration information, prospective students should visit www.infarmbureau.org/campaignschool or call 317-692-7834. Class size is limited to 30 participants, so interested parties are encouraged to register quickly. Registrations will be accepted until Feb. 3 or until the class is full.