Lyness assigned to committees

State Rep. Randy Lyness, R-West Harrison, was recently selected to serve as vice chair of the House Committee on Employment, Labor and Pensions.

He was also named to the House Committee on Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development and the House Committee on Local Government.

“Committees do a great deal of work, thoroughly vetting legislation to ensure the best policies make it to the House floor for consideration. These assignments are a reflection of lawmakers’ skills and expertise. My experience as a small-business owner gives me firsthand knowledge on the legislation that will come through the House Committee on Employment, Labor and Pensions,” said Lyness.

Standing committee assignments are made biennially after each election. On Jan. 4, House lawmakers will convene at 1:30 p.m. in the House Chamber for the first day of the 2017 legislative session.

Standing committee hearings, which typically occur at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, can be viewed live online at iga.in.gov. This site also provides committee calendars and meeting agendas.

