Make a video that spotlights agriculture

Students in grades six to 12 are encouraged to consider tomorrow’s food, feed and fuel supply for a video contest that asks, “What does the future of agriculture mean to you?”

“This contest is a great way for students to think creatively about agriculture, one of the state’s most important industries,” said Lauren Taylor, Ag Day committee chairman for Indiana’s Family of Farmers, the contest sponsor. “We’re excited to see how students imagine the future and how it will affect their lives.”

The video contest is part of Indiana’s celebration of Indiana Ag Day, March 21. From its farms – both big and small – to innovative researchers and agricultural companies, Indiana has continued to lead the way in providing a safe, stable and affordable food supply that feeds a growing population. Through the contest, students are challenged to think about what could be accomplished in the future and how it will affect them. The resulting video must be 30 seconds to 1 minute long.

The entry process and a full list of guidelines is at www.indianafamilyoffarmers.com/videocontest.html. All videos that meet the guidelines will be presented on the IFoF website, where the public votes.

The competition is divided into two categories: sixth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades. The entry deadline is Feb. 27. Entries will be judged on how well the video conveys the theme; the video’s ability to gain attention and make a lasting impression; overall quality, including characteristics such as creativity, uniqueness, accuracy, persuasiveness, clarity, and visual and audio production; and popular vote.

A first, second and third prize will be awarded in each category. First place receives a GoPro Hero+ video camera. Second place wins $150, while third place will receive $50.

All winners will be invited to attend a special recognition ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse on March 21 in celebration of Indiana Ag Day.