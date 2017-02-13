Man leads police on 3-county chase

A Versailles man was arrested after a 2-hour long pursuit through Ripley, Dearborn, and Franklin Counties Thursday night, according to WRBI Radio.

The Ripley County Sheriff’s Department says that a reserve deputy attempted to stop Jesse Gabbard, 23, in Sunman for his car being too loud.

Instead of stopping, he fled in excess of 80 miles per hour.

Officers used stop sticks to stop Gabbard about 30 minutes into the pursuit, but police say he still refused to stop and led police on a slower pursuit (25 – 45 MPH) for around 90 minutes.

Gabbard’s car eventually stopped south of Osgood on U.S. 421 when it ran out of gas.

Gabbard was arrested on the charge of Resisting Law Enforcement.

