Manufacturers assoc. names new board chairman

The Indiana Manufacturers Association recently elected the organization’s 2017 executive committee, announcing Jody Fledderman as its 2017 chairman of the board.

Fledderman began working at Batesville Tool & Die in 1978, at age 16.

He worked in nearly every department of the company - tooling, sales, quality, engineering and administration.

In 1983, Fledderman became a tool and die maker and received his Journeyman’s card.

From 1987 to 1989, Fledderman served as vice president of engineering, during which he developed a passion for technology.

In 1989, at age 27, he became president.

Fledderman graduated from Milan High School and attended night school at the University of Cincinnati.

He is active as a board member of the Precision Metalforming Association, and served as chair of PMA in 2014.

Fledderman has been married to his wife, Kimberly, since 1984. They have three children and three grandchildren.

The 2017 IMA board of directors is comprised of Dominic Grote, Grote Industries, Inc., Madison; John Linville, Batesville Casket, Batesville; Fred

Payne, Honda Manufacturing of Indiana LLC, Greensburg; and Rick Weber, Batesville Products Inc., Lawrenceburg.