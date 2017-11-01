Messer: close tax credit loophole

Rep. Luke Messer, IN-06, has filed legislation that would close a tax loophole allowing billions of dollars in tax credits to be paid out to illegal immigrants.

Messer’s proposal, H.R. 363, would ensure that only taxpayers with a valid Social Security Number are able to claim the Child Tax Credit, which gives families $1,000 per child as a federal tax benefit.

A 2011 Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration report estimated that $4.2 billion was being paid out a year to illegal immigrants through the Child Tax Credit.

In 2012, WTHR Channel 13 in Indianapolis produced an investigative series that found undocumented workers were not only claiming this tax credit, but claiming it for kids that weren’t even living in the United States.

H.R. 363 would amend the Internal Revenue Code and clarify eligibility for the Child Tax Credit.

This legislation was previously authored by Georgia Rep. Lynn Westmoreland, who retired at the end of last year.