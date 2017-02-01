Messer: overturn rule forcing states to fund abortion providers

Rep. Luke Messer (IN-06) is calling on Congress to overturn the recent Obama administration rule that would force states to distribute public tax dollars to abortion providers.

Federal law currently prohibits government funding for abortion, but it allows certain public dollars, like Title X “family planning” grants, to support abortion providers if the funds are directed to non-abortion related health services. The new rule, filed by the Department of Health and Human Services, would prevent states from withholding Title X grants to facilities that provide abortion.

Messer said the new rule is an attempt to block states from stopping the flow of public dollars to abortion providers, like Planned Parenthood.

Messer is sponsoring a resolution of disapproval that would overturn this new rule under the Congressional Review Act, which gives Congress 60 days to reject proposed federal agency rules.

Messer plans to re-introduce the resolution in the 115th Congress and hopes it will come to a vote in early 2017.