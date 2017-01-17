Not too late to get flu shot

It’s never too early or too late to get your flu shot!

The Dearborn County Health Department has scheduled a flu vaccination clinic from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Lawrenceburg Community Center.

Flu vaccinations will be offered for anyone ages 6 months and older. Anyone under 18 years old will need to be accompanied by an adult. The cost of the flu vaccine is $10, cash only, per person. No appointment is necessary.

For more information or directions, call the health department nurses at 1-812-537- 8843 or 1-812-537-8844.