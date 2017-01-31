Parents indicted in son's shooting death

A Dearborn County grand jury has returned two separate indictments for neglect of a dependent that resulted in the shooting death of a 3-year-old Jackson Township boy last February.

Shane C. Griffith and Samantha R. Griffith, were indicted Friday, Jan. 27, a year after the boy shot himself in the chest at his home in the 2400 Block of Van Wedding Road.

Christopher Griffith died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, said Dearborn County Coroner Steven Callahan, following an autopsy last February.

Police confirmed at the time the gun is a .357-caliber revolver.

An indictment is a formal charge, not a conviction. The indictments claim the boy’s parents “did knowingly place the dependent in a situation that endangers the dependent’s life or health.”

It specifies that a loaded revolver was in the reach of the child, who accidentally discharged the weapon.

A Level 1 felony, the highest in Indiana, carries a 20- to 40- year sentence, with an advisory sentence of 30 years.

