Pregnancy Care Center hosts open house

The Pregnancy Care Center of Southeast Indiana is hosting an open house Thursday, Jan. 26, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 62 Doughty Road, Suites 4 and 5, Lawrenceburg.

The public is invited to view the newly renovated space and to learn about the expanded services offered to the community.

Expanded services include care clinic testing will empower individuals to make healthy life choices through education and medical services.

Care clinic testing will include STD testing services for men and women and a new “Man 2 Man” male mentoring program to begin in 2017.

The center is a non-profit organization striving to provide compassionate support and hope along with quality care free of charge.

Services include pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, parenting classes, counseling, material support, and prevention education in local middle and high schools.

For the past 27 years, the center has provided services to five Southeastern Indiana counties. In 2016, more than 2,200 services were provided to more than 700 clients.

For more information, call 812-537-4357, or visit www.helpimpregnant.org