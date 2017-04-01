Receive heating bill assistance

Duke Energy is once again assisting customers who may struggle to pay their winter energy bills.

The company is contributing $700,000 for low-income customer energy assistance through its Helping Hand program.

In addition, Duke Energy Indiana customers have contributed $85,000 to date for the program, raising this year’s total to approximately $800,000.

“We know that winter heating bills can be a hardship for individuals and families who are already struggling financially,” said Duke Energy Indiana President Melody Birmingham-Byrd. “Last year we were able to help 5,600 Hoosier households.”

Customers who need help paying their electricity bills can receive up to $300 toward their bill if their local Energy Assistance Program agency determines they are eligible based on need and other criteria.

Duke Energy Indiana partners with the Indiana Community Action Association and the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority’s Energy Assistance Program, which distributes the company’s assistance funds.

For more information on how to cut costs and stay warm this winter, visit https://www.duke-energy.com/home/savings/winter-heating-energy-savings.

Duke Energy also offers energy efficiency products, services and information to help customers save energy and money. For more information, visit duke-energy.com.

Duke Energy Indiana’s operations provide about 6,800 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 810,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it the state’s largest electric supplier.