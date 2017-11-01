Redevelopment board will meet

The City of Greendale Redevelopment Commission will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 5:30 p.m. at 500 Ridge Avenue.

Topics of discussion will be Election of Officers, Executive Director Report, updates on South Schenley Property, South Redevelopment Drainage Project, Electrical Substation, Belleview/Ridge/Route 1 Report, Community Crossings Grant, Flossie Drive Extension Project, St. Elizabeth Development, Buxton Project and any other matters presented.