Register for Women in Ag conference

Women who work in the agricultural industry can network and learn about topics ranging from business planning to gardening for health at the 2017 Midwest Women in Agriculture Conference.

The conference will be held Feb. 22 to Feb. 23 at the Swan Lake Resort, 5203 Plymouth LaPorte Trail, Plymouth. Participants may attend a pre-conference seminar and dinner on Feb. 21 for an additional fee. The annual event, sponsored by Purdue Extension, is designed to bring together women from across the Midwest to discuss and share information about women’s unique experiences working in farming and agribusiness.

Several of this year’s sessions focus on financial topics, such as succession planning and achieving profitability when margins are tight.

Registration for the event is $90 per person for both days of the conference and $80 for one day if paid before Feb. 8. After Feb. 8, registration is $140 for both days and $115 for one day. The pre-conference session is $15 to attend in addition to the main conference, or $30 if attended independently.

Participants may download registration forms at http://bit.ly/PurdueWIAForm.

For more information, contact Heckaman at 574-372-2340 or kheckaman@purdue.edu.

