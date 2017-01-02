Registration open for small farm conference

Registration is open for Purdue Extension’s 2017 Indiana Small Farm Conference and trade show, scheduled for March 2-4 at the Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds and Conference Complex, 1900 E. Main St., Danville.

This year’s conference begins with a series of daylong workshops March 2.

Topics include hops production, starting a small farm in Indiana, on-farm fresh produce food safety, and an urban agriculture tour in Indianapolis.

Veggies, livestock

Educational programs March 3 and 4 will cover topics ranging from vegetable and livestock production to farm management and marketing.

Participants will also have an opportunity to network with Extension educators, expert speakers, other producers and vendors.

Keynote speaker is Eliot Coleman, author of the books The New Organic Grower, Four Season Harvest and The Winter Harvest Handbook, and one of the country’s foremost experts on organic farming.

Other speakers include Sam Smith, farm business specialist with the Intervale Center, an organization promoting local food systems; Blaine Hitzfield, founder of Seven Sons Farms in Roanoke; Simon Huntley, founder and developer at Small Farm Central, a small-farm management services and technology provider; Collin Thompson, farm manager at the Michigan State University Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center; and John Hendrickson, coordinator of the Wisconsin School for Beginning Market Growers.

Small scale up

Vendors will display a range of agricultural equipment, products and services both days in the facility’s exhibit hall.

“The number of small-scale farming operations is increasing in Indiana and throughout the country,” said James Wolff, Extension educator in Allen County and one of the conference organizers. “About two-thirds of all Indiana farms are 200 acres or less.

The Indiana Small Farm Conference brings together the small and medium-scale farming community to share practical knowledge and build relationships.”

Cost is $75 for one day, $135 for two days and $190 for three days for those who register before Feb. 6.

Afterward, costs are $90, $162 and $228.

Registration is available at https://www.conf.purdue.edu/INsmallfarm.

For more information, go to the Purdue Extension Small Farm Team website at https://www.purdue.edu/dffs/smallfarms/indiana-small-farm-conference/ or visit https://www.facebook.