Spend a day at the Statehouse

Applications are now open for students interested in participating in the Indiana House Page Program, according to State Rep. Randy Lyness, R-West Harrison.

While at the Statehouse, House pages spend the day touring the House and Senate chambers, the Indiana Supreme Court and governor’s office. They also observe the legislative session directly from the floor of the House, listening to debates on important policy issues.

Pages are also assigned age-appropriate tasks like delivering important messages and sorting files. To be a page, applicants should be between the ages of 13 and 18, which is typically grades 6-12. Lyness said student pages receive an excused absence from school.

Lyness also said the 2017 session began Wednesday, Jan. 4, and page positions fill quickly. To apply, visit www.indianahouserepublicans.com/pageprogram or call 800-382-9841.

Those students who wish to page together should note that on their individual applications. House pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Large groups like Boys and Girls Scout Clubs may be scheduled to page on Wednesdays.

