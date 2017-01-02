State parks event schedule online

When you start thinking about your 2017 recreation, make sure you plan for every month so you don’t miss out.

Use the DNR’s special events schedule, StateParks.IN.gov/3282.htm, which shows what big events are planned for this year at state park properties throughout Indiana.

You’ll find everything from the Polar Plunge at Versailles State Park on Feb. 18, to the sand sculpture contest at Pokagon State Park on Aug. 5, to the Un-BOO-lievable Halloween Camping Weekend at Raccoon State Recreation Area on Oct. 28.

Some changes are bound to occur during the year, so check in often.

An online calendar of events is also at calendar.dnr.IN.gov.