State reserved turkey hunt applications accepted online
Wed, 02/01/2017 - 17:20 Journalpress1
Hunters can apply online for a reserved turkey hunt by visiting hunting.IN.gov and clicking on the “Reserved Hunt Info” link.
The application period is Feb. 1 through March 19. No late entries will be accepted.The online method is the only way to apply. Applicants must possess a hunting license valid for the hunt for which they are applying.
Hunters will be selected through a computerized, random drawing. Drawing results will be posted at wildlife.IN.gov within two weeks after application deadlines, and an email will be sent to applicants when results are posted.