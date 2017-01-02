State reserved turkey hunt applications accepted online

Hunters can apply online for a reserved turkey hunt by visiting hunting.IN.gov and clicking on the “Reserved Hunt Info” link.

The application period is Feb. 1 through March 19. No late entries will be accepted.The online method is the only way to apply. Applicants must possess a hunting license valid for the hunt for which they are applying.

Hunters will be selected through a computerized, random drawing. Drawing results will be posted at wildlife.IN.gov within two weeks after application deadlines, and an email will be sent to applicants when results are posted.