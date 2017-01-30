Students can ‘dig in’ with park service projects
Volunteering with Great Parks provides fun, rewarding and educational outdoor experiences.
Service Learning Projects are one of the opportunities that allow students to get involved with hands-on activities to help enhance park land while also enriching personal development.
Projects are typically half-day and include habitat enhancement, removal of invasive species, plantings, litter pick up, etc.
Teachers can apply for spring projects (March–May) through Monday, February 6 at http://www.greatparks.org/get-involved/volunteer.
Applications will be evaluated based on group size, project feasibility and will be assessed on first-come, first-served basis.
Registration for fall project opportunities will be available in August.
A valid Motor Vehicle Permit is required to enter the parks.
Cost for residents of Hamilton County: $10 annual/$3 daily; other visitors: $14 annual/$5 daily.
Otto Armleder Memorial Park and Fernbank Park are cooperative ventures with the City of Cincinnati; a Motor Vehicle Permit is not required.
For additional information, please visit http://www.greatparks.org/ or call 513-521-7275.