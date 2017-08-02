Take the next steps toward your future at college fair
East Central High School will be hosting a College Fair Wednesday, March 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the ECHS Cafeteria.
Learn the next steps after high school by:
*Speaking with college admission representatives
*Hearing from recruiters first hand
*Discussing military options
Many different colleges and organizations will attend.
Students and community members outside East Central High School are welcome to attend.
Army
Ball State
Calumet College of St. Joseph
Cincinnati Christian University
DePauw University
Franklin College
Hanover College
Indiana University
Indiana University East
INvestEd
IPFW
IUPUC
IUPUI
Ivy Tech Community College
Marian University
Marine Corps
Miami University Regionals
Mount St. Joseph University
Navy
Northern Kentucky
University
Paul Mitchell
The School Cincinnati
Purdue Polytechnic Columbus
Purdue University
University of Cincinnati
University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College
University of St. Francis
Vincennes University
Xavier University