Take the next steps toward your future at college fair

East Central High School will be hosting a College Fair Wednesday, March 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the ECHS Cafeteria.

Learn the next steps after high school by:

*Speaking with college admission representatives

*Hearing from recruiters first hand

*Discussing military options

Many different colleges and organizations will attend.

Students and community members outside East Central High School are welcome to attend.

Army

Ball State

Calumet College of St. Joseph

Cincinnati Christian University

DePauw University

Franklin College

Hanover College

Indiana University

Indiana University East

INvestEd

IPFW

IUPUC

IUPUI

Ivy Tech Community College

Marian University

Marine Corps

Miami University Regionals

Mount St. Joseph University

Navy

Northern Kentucky

University

Paul Mitchell

The School Cincinnati

Purdue Polytechnic Columbus

Purdue University

University of Cincinnati

University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College

University of St. Francis

Vincennes University

Xavier University