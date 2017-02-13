Taxes can be filed for free online

This tax season, the Indiana Department of Revenue continues to offer free federal and state filing through Indiana freefile (INfreefile).

Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $64,000 or less in 2016 may qualify for INfreefile. Nearly two million Hoosier taxpayers qualify for this program. INfreefile allows taxpayers to use sophisticated question-and-answer style software from trusted vendors to file for free.

Taxpayers should visit www.freefile.dor.in.gov to learn more about the program and to see if they qualify based on the vendors’ options. Qualified taxpayers can select the vendor of their choice and complete their tax returns for free. Participating vendors include TurboTax, H&R Block, TaxAct, OLT Online Taxes, 1040NOW and FreeTaxUSA.

Benefits of electronic filing include:

*Faster refunds - Electronically-filed returns are processed in 12 to 14 days, whereas a paper-filed return can take up to 12 weeks.

*More secure - Fewer people see your personal information.

*Get more or pay less - E-filing software may suggest credits and deductions about which you might not have known.

*Better accuracy - Electronically-filed returns have a two percent error rate versus 20 percent for paper returns.

INfreefile is part of the Free File Alliance, a national program developed in 2003 through a cooperative effort between the IRS and tax preparation software vendors. More than 43 million taxpayers across the country have used Free File.

If taxpayers have questions or concerns about their returns, they should contact the department by calling 317-232-2240 or emailing individualtaxassistance@dor.in.gov.