Teen dance also sends message

Hurtful name calling, slapping, and posting rumors on social media are not normal, respectful behaviors in a dating relationship. Never.

That’s the message the Batesville High School Safe Passage Youth Council wants to share. They’ll do so in a healthy and fun environment with the third annual Winter Rose dance on Feb. 24 at RomWeber Marketplace in Batesville.

“It’s going to be really fun! We have a DJ, a photo booth, games like cornhole and free arcades, plus lots of cookies and cupcakes! If you’re looking for something to do on a Friday night this would be a great place to go,” said Carissa Werner, BHS student and member of the Safe Passage Youth Council.

While the dance is a social activity, the message surrounding it is much more serious. Taylor Meyer, BHS senior, commented on teen dating violence awareness, “It’s important to inform students about it when they are young so they would not be prone as adults to be victims.” And Beau Brown, another club member, said domestic violence awareness starts at the grass roots level and “instills what a healthy relationship looks like.” That way, when teenagers mature into romantic adult relationships they will have a better understanding about respect of a partner.

The dance costs $3, and is open to all high school students, not just Batesville students. For more information contact Safe Passage Prevention coordinator Samantha Santen at 812-933-1990.