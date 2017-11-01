Town council quorum may be present at session

A quorum of the Dillsboro Town Council may be present at the Dillsboro Community Partnership/downtown revitalization visioning session to be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at 1800 S. County Road 400E, formerly known as the Versailles Community Church facility.

This is not a formal council meeting and no decisions will be made, The purpose is to gather community input for revitalization efforts in Dillsboro for 2017 and beyond. The session is open to the public.