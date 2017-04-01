U.S. 52 slide correction begins

Indiana Department of Transportation’s geostabilization contractor plans to to begin remediation operations Thursday, Jan. 5, weather permitting, at landslide sites on U.S. 52 between Second and Third streets in Brookville.

INDOT officials anticipate stabilization operations will continue through next week.

Early last week, a stacked limestone retaining wall at Oregon Hill gave way-covering the west side lane of U.S. 52 with stone and dirt from the embankment slide.

On the east side of U.S. 52, a similar limestone retaining wall bulged following overnight rains.

Traffic at Brookville was detoured around the area at that time.

Geostabilization International, INDOT’s contractor, has dispatched two crews to simultaneously secure the embankments.

They will embed more than 160 “soil nails” into the problem slopes.

Steel plates attach to protruding ends of these 20-foot-long steel shafts.

Finally, reinforced shotcrete is used to overcoat the steel plates.

