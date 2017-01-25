Web site helps find jobs in health care

The Indiana Health Care Association/Indiana Center for Assisted Living has launched of carefortheaging.org, the first website to offer comprehensive information on skilled nursing and assisted living careers in Indiana.

Carefortheaging.org provides information on a range of careers available at skilled nursing and assisted living facilities throughout Indiana, including education requirements, salaries and paths for career advancement.

The site also links individuals seeking educational opportunities, internships or job placements with facilities looking to fill those roles.

A nonprofit trade association for skilled nursing, assisted living and senior independent living communities in Indiana, IHCA developed the website to serve the needs of its members, who often wrestle with staffing shortages.

“Skilled nursing and assisted living facilities are thriving communities that employ a diverse range of individuals,” said Zach Cattell, IHCA President. “These professionals find great reward in serving seniors, who have done so much for our communities.”

Cattell also stressed the diversity of opportunities for professionals in skilled nursing and assisted living. In addition to health care fields such as nursing, physical and occupational therapy, and social services, he listed the many support careers, including administration, transportation, dietary support, maintenance, finance and marketing.

According to Forbes, occupational therapy assistants and aides, physical therapists and PT assistants and aides are all among the top 10 fastest growing occupations.