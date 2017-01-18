Wellness Center helps heal minor injuries

Employees who sustain minor injuries while at work can now be seen at the Dearborn County Hospital Occupational Health & Wellness Center on the ground floor of the hospital.

Minor injuries treated in the Center include sprains, strains, rashes, eye irritation, bruises and superficial cuts/lacerations.

Employers may refer an injured employee to the Center by completing a brief authorization form and sending it with the individual seeking treatment. Authorization forms may be obtained by visiting www.dch.org/services/occupational-health-wellness/ or calling 812-537-8323 or 800-676-5572, ext. 8323.

An employer does not need to have a contract or existing account with the Center to refer an injured employee. All employees with minor injuries are eligible to utilize the Center for care, regardless of the location/business address of their employer.

“Our goal is to provide prompt and effective clinical care for minor injuries that is both high quality and cost-effective for the employer,” said Mary Duffey-Sander, DCH director of Occupational Health.

“We understand the delicate balance of getting an injured employee back to work as quickly as possible, while at the same time ensuring their ongoing recovery and safety.

“Before an injured employee is released from the Center, our nursing staff contacts the referring employer to discuss the employee’s plan of care,” she continued.

“Communication between our care providers and both the employer and employee is essential in facilitating a successful employee transition back to the workplace.”

The DCH Occupational Health & Wellness Center is open for employees with minor injuries from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Workers with more severe injuries will be assisted to the DCH Emergency Department.

For more information, call 812-537-8270 or 800-676-5572, ext. 8270.